Monday, October 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fijians are safe and in good spirits in Israel: Ro Teimumu

Rewa’s High Chief, Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa who is currently in Israeli attending the annual Feast of the Tabernacle says they are safe, in good health and spirits in the City of David, Jerusalem.

In a statement posted on her social media page, Ro Teimumu asked that Fijians continue to join them in prayers for the people and government of the State of Israel and parties involved and affected with the recent attacks.

The High Chief said that authorities are working tirelessly, as they continue to heed advisories.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement that the Government is in direct contact with the Fijians in Israel and confirmed that they are safe and accounted for.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka urges his Israeli counterpart and the Palestinians to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Rabuka also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

He said the situation in the region has become increasingly volatile, with the Israeli army issuing evacuation orders to residents in several areas of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui

Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says they were a bit tired...
RWC 2023

We failed to execute gameplan: Naya...

Flying Fijians skipper Waisea Nayacalevu admits his sides failure t...
Rugby

Players rewarded for their hardwork...

Kaiviti Silktails head coach Wes Naiqama believes the selection of ...
News

BSP supports remote boarding school...

The Bank of the South Pacific Financial Group Limited is supporting...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

We were a bit tired, says Raiwal...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

We failed to execute gameplan: N...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Players rewarded for their hardw...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

BSP supports remote boarding sch...

News
The Bank o...

Prasad defends Amrit’s app...

News
Deputy Pri...

Fiji in close contact with Israe...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Bayonnais terminates Rasaku’s co...

Rugby
Aviron Bay...

Kuwai for HSBC 7s match official...

Rugby
Former Jap...

Govt to provide direct support t...

News
The Fiji C...

Acting DPP to be appointed tomor...

News
The Fiji G...

We failed to execute gameplan: N...

RWC 2023
Flying Fij...

Portugal fearful of Fiji’s...

Rugby
Portugal c...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

We were a bit tired, says Raiwalui