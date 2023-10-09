Fijians are safe and in good spirits in Israel: Ro Teimumu

Rewa’s High Chief, Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa who is currently in Israeli attending the annual Feast of the Tabernacle says they are safe, in good health and spirits in the City of David, Jerusalem.

In a statement posted on her social media page, Ro Teimumu asked that Fijians continue to join them in prayers for the people and government of the State of Israel and parties involved and affected with the recent attacks.

The High Chief said that authorities are working tirelessly, as they continue to heed advisories.

However, the Office of the Prime Minister released a statement that the Government is in direct contact with the Fijians in Israel and confirmed that they are safe and accounted for.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka urges his Israeli counterpart and the Palestinians to seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Rabuka also called for an immediate cessation of hostilities to prevent further loss of life and suffering.

He said the situation in the region has become increasingly volatile, with the Israeli army issuing evacuation orders to residents in several areas of the Gaza Strip in anticipation of retaliatory strikes against Hamas.