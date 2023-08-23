Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Fijians excited for Twickenham challenge

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the side is excited and eager to take on England in their own home ground at Twickenham on Sunday.

With both sides coming off with losses in their latest round of Rugby World Cup warm-up matches, England would be looking to finish their preparation strong against Fiji and unleash their larger front pack.

“It’s another big physical pack,” Raiwalui said.

“I think they will try to use their pack; we have been working on ours and we are going really well.

“I think they will be very tactical with their kicking in terms of where they want to play.”

“It is going to be a different challenge and we are looking forward to it.”

“It is a very quality team playing at a very beautiful stadium. It is the home of rugby in England, so we are looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and putting on a good performance.”

England hosts Fiji at 2.15am.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
