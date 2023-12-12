Fijians look to us, lead by example: ACP Driu

Members of the Fiji Police Force Headquarters were reminded of their duty of care and the importance of leading by example.

This after the Police HQ held its Operations Readiness Check (ORC) Parade this morning at the Police Mobile Force in Nasinu, reviewed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police-Operations (ACP) Livai Driu.

ACP Driu said as members of headquarters formation, officers must lead by example and be the first to put up our hands when the going gets tough.

He said officers must work together to change perception, change mindsets and change how we are perceived.

ACP Driu also reminded the officers to be mindful of the communities they serve.

“It’s about winning hearts and minds. When we have the support we need from our communities, the workload becomes tolerable. In other words, we need to give our communities a reason to work with us.”

He also used the opportunity to acknowledge the support of their families.

“We are at times caught up in the demands of policing, that we tend to forget that our families are also affected by our long hours, early starts and late nights, as they too have to make sacrifices and adjust their lives to accommodate our work schedules.”

He said that their patience, understanding, sacrifices and support is appreciated as they have stood by them enduring their ups and downs.