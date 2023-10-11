Fijians stranded in Israel head home

More than 200 Fijians who were visiting Israel and got stranded due to rising tensions and riots checked in at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv this morning to board the Fiji Airways chartered flight back home.

Rewa High Chief, Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa posted on her social media page that she was waiting for a boarding call at the departure lounge.

The national airline issued a statement three days ago saying that the escalated tension between the Israeli and the Palestinians had forced them to review their flight schedule.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a media conference said Israel is at war and they did not want this war.

Netanyahu said Hamas (the terrorist organisation) will understand that by attacking them, they have made a mistake of historic proportions and Israelis will exact a price that will be remembered by then and its enemies for decades to come.

“Israel will win this war and when Israel wins, the entire civilized world wins,” he added.