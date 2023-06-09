Friday, June 9, 2023
FijiFirst allowed to participate in Parliament

The FijiFirst Party will return to Parliament following the uplifting of its suspension today.

The Office of the Speaker received correspondence from the Acting Registrar of Political Parties that the FijiFirst Party has compiled with the requirements of Sections 26 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures.

In a statement, Parliament indicated that with the lifting of the suspension of the registration of the FijiFirst Party, all twenty-four members can resume participation in all the proceedings of Parliament or any committee of Parliament including participating in all related activities such as representing Parliament in meetings, workshops, seminars, conferences, assemblies, and so forth.

In addition, all remuneration and entitlements to the twenty-four members of the FijiFirst Party are no longer suspended and shall resume with immediate effect.

