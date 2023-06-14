FijiFirst insolvent, report indicates

The FijiFirst Party has recorded a net liability of $1.2 million and a working capital deficiency of $1.4 million, as at 31 December 2022.

This has been highlighted in the FijiFirst Party Financial Accounts, for the Year Ended 31 December 2022.

However, available cash or cash at bank for the same period is at $252,761 and according to the Party is a net surplus of $146,729 from the previous year.

In the report, the FijiFirst Party is negotiating with certain suppliers for further time for settlement of overdue balances, and the party is confident that extended time at normal commercial terms will be allowed by suppliers.

Based on these assumptions together with the support from party workers and party supporters, the Central Executive Committee and management has concluded that the going basis of accounting remains appropriate for the preparation of these financial accounts.

BDO

In the Independent Auditors Report, BDO has expressed concerns describing the net liability position and working capital deficit as at balance date and indicate that these condition provide uncertainty that may cast doubt on the going concern basis of accounting.

They said due to the nature of the transactions inherent in any political party and due to inherent limitations, it is not practicable for the party to establish accounting controls over donations and fundraising prior to its receipts.

Accordingly, it is not practicable for our examination to include audit procedures to extend beyond the amounts recorded in the official receipts issued by the party.

BDO indicated that the Central Executive Committee in the FijiFirst Party are responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial accounts in accordance with the requirements of the Political Parties (registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, and for such internal control as the Central Executive Committee and management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial accounts that is free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error.

“The Central Executive Committee and management are responsible for assessing the party’s liability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to the going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting.”