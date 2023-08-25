FijiFirst members barred from protesting

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and members of the Opposition were stopped by Police from joining the protest on Japan’s decision to release nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean.

Sayed-Khaiyum said they were still stopped by officers on the ground though they are no longer MPs and were protesting as private citizens.

He said some of their members were stopped from marching from the Flea Market as Police told them that they were MPs.

“We understand that there is a permit to March; however, we were told by the Police that we cannot be here now, because apparently the permit that was applied was specifically designated for a specific Non-Governmental Organisations that could march.”

Sayed-Khaiyum said even though the march has ended, members of the FijiFirst Party are still not allowed to hang around.

“You can see that there is a double standard been showed by the Government on allowing people to march, or having the freedom to express their selves.”

” A motion was tabled by the Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica on this issue of dumping nuclear waste and every single person that stood up spoke for in favour of the motion including the members of the FijiFirst Party, together with the Prime Minister.”

Sayed-Khaiyum said now the Prime Minister says that it is his prerogative to make the decisions.

“So we have a Parliament who are representatives of the people. They are saying that we need to keep the ocean clean and free of dumping and wastage, including nuclear waste material.”

Meanwhile hundreds of people turned up to the Flea Market to march in protest.