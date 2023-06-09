FijiFirst Party’s suspension lifted

The Fijian Elections Office has lifted the suspension of the FijiFirst Party.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa in a statement confirmed FijiFirst has compiled with the requirements of Sections 26 of the Political Parties (registrations, Conducts, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Earlier, today, FijiFirst Party submitted the required audited accounts under Section 23 and 26(2) of the Political Parties Act and waits the immediate lifting of its suspension.

In a letter addressed to the Fijian Elections Office from the Treasurer of the Suspended Party – Augustine Sami, the party said that Pursuant to Section 26(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, FijiFirst (In Suspension) provides its audited financial accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The letter noted that as per the previous practice of the Registrar of Political Parties, as soon as the required documentation is provided to the Registrar the suspension of the subject political party has been immediately lifted.

The letter also noted that the Party (In Suspension) noted the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa; published in the Fiji Sun June 7, 2023 that ‘the ball was in their court’ should they want to take part in next week’s Parliament sitting.

“…We wish to bring to your attention that our full participation in the Constitutionally mandated parliamentary democracy has been hindered by your subjective decision to suspend FijiFirst Party. Conversely, our full participation in the Constitutionally mandated parliamentary democracy can only be fulfilled by the lifting of the suspension, for which there is no longer exist as we have now submitted the required documents.”

“…FijiFirst (In Suspension) is the largest political party and the only Opposition Party in Parliament. It is imperative for any true and functioning parliamentary democracy that opposition parties return to Parliament without delay and fill all 26 seats as allocated to the party in the 2022 General Elections.”

Meanwhile the New Generation Party’s account did not meet the requirements of the law and will therefore the party will remain suspended.

“The New Generation Party did not meet the requirements of the Political Parties Act

and for this reason, will remain suspended. Should they not comply, this suspension will

be extended to 15 July 2023,” Mataiciwa stated.

Mataiciwa added that the party has until 15 July to remedy the breach or otherwise

justify why the party should not be deregistered.