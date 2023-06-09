Friday, June 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FijiFirst Party’s suspension lifted

The Fijian Elections Office has lifted the suspension of the FijiFirst Party.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa in a statement confirmed FijiFirst has compiled with the requirements of Sections 26 of the Political Parties (registrations, Conducts, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

Earlier, today, FijiFirst Party submitted the required audited accounts under Section 23 and 26(2) of the Political Parties Act and waits the immediate lifting of its suspension.

In a letter addressed to the Fijian Elections Office from the Treasurer of the Suspended Party – Augustine Sami, the party said that Pursuant to Section 26(2) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, FijiFirst (In Suspension) provides its audited financial accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022.

The letter noted that as per the previous practice of the Registrar of Political Parties, as soon as the required documentation is provided to the Registrar the suspension of the subject political party has been immediately lifted.

The letter also noted that the Party (In Suspension) noted the Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa; published in the Fiji Sun June 7, 2023 that ‘the ball was in their court’ should they want to take part in next week’s Parliament sitting.

“…We wish to bring to your attention that our full participation in the Constitutionally mandated parliamentary democracy has been hindered by your subjective decision to suspend FijiFirst Party. Conversely, our full participation in the Constitutionally mandated parliamentary democracy can only be fulfilled by the lifting of the suspension, for which there is no longer exist as we have now submitted the required documents.”

“…FijiFirst (In Suspension) is the largest political party and the only Opposition Party in Parliament. It is imperative for any true and functioning parliamentary democracy that opposition parties return to Parliament without delay and fill all 26 seats as allocated to the party in the 2022 General Elections.”

Meanwhile the New Generation Party’s account did not meet the requirements of the law and will therefore the party will remain suspended.

“The New Generation Party did not meet the requirements of the Political Parties Act
and for this reason, will remain suspended. Should they not comply, this suspension will
be extended to 15 July 2023,” Mataiciwa stated.

Mataiciwa added that the party has until 15 July to remedy the breach or otherwise
justify why the party should not be deregistered.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Ba opened its campaign in the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT with a 2-1 win...
Fiji FACT 2023

Vonolagi commends team for fightbac...

Tailevu Naitasiri Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi has commended his player...
Fiji FACT 2023

More composure needed, says Swamy

Nadi Football guru Kamal Swamy says more composure is needed from h...
News

FijiFirst allowed to participate in...

The FijiFirst Party will return to Parliament following the uplifti...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ba makes winning start in FACT

Football
Ba opened ...

Vonolagi commends team for fight...

Fiji FACT 2023
Tailevu Na...

More composure needed, says Swam...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nadi Footb...

FijiFirst allowed to participate...

News
The FijiFi...

Parliament sitting deferred for ...

News
Next week'...

Valevou saves T/Naitasiri in FAC...

Football
Hardworkin...

Popular News

Women participation on boards wo...

News
A Report o...

Murray to make Drua debut agains...

Rugby
Fiji Under...

$81m in budget support for Fiji

News
Acting Pri...

Boy’s involvement in sex c...

News
Outgoing P...

It’s heartbreaking and dis...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Self belief key to OFC Champs j...

Football
Suva FC Fo...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ba makes winning start in FACT