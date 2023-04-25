Fiji’s contribution to regional peace acknowledged

The important and significant contribution Fiji has made to regional peace and security through its humanitarian responses in the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Vanuatu, Australia, and New Zealand was acknowledged by the High Commissions of New Zealand and Australia was today as Anzac Day was marked in Suva.

Members of the armed forces, returned servicemen and women, war veterans, and members of the community commemorated Anzac Day this morning by observing a traditional Dawn Service, which included the laying of wreaths, speeches, and a military ceremony.

The High Commissions in a joint statement said: “The defence of our values, democracy, and the rules based system is equally important today as it was in 1915, with the conflict in Ukraine challenging global peace and security.”

“Anzac Day gives us an opportunity to pause to remember veterans of all conflicts. We acknowledge all those who have died in conflicts, and the contribution of all those who have made sacrifice in defence of a safer, more just world.”

“Kei Wareware Tātou (Lest We Forget).”

During the First World War the Australian and New Zealand soldiers – collectively known as

the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZACs) – were part of an allied expedition that set out to capture the Gallipoli Peninsula.

That grueling battle has become an epitome of the sacrifice, comradeship, endurance, strength, courage, loyalty, and sense of duty between our nations.

108 years on, this “Spirit of Anzac” is still very much evident across Australia and New Zealand and war memorials around the world host the names of the fallen.