Thursday, May 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s economy faces triple threat

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says Fiji’s economy is facing a triple threat that can hinder the country’s recovery and growth.

Speaking at the 56th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, the Minister of Finance said Fiji’s excessive high Government debt, the delay in investment to the critical infrastructure and the impact of unforeseen shocks from climate change and other local and global shocks are on the Government’s radar.

He said Fiji continues to face unique challenges that have exacerbated in recent years including that COVID-19 pandemic that affected Fiji’s economy, loss of employment, loss of Government revenue and more importantly the loss of Fijian lives.

He said the ADB’s long-standing partnership and support for Fiji is allowing the economy to recover strongly.

“While Fiji’s recovery is on track, extensive damages are far-reaching. Fiji as a nation must intensify its efforts to combat climate change, loss of bio-diversity and the rising inequality and build a sustainable inclusive economy for the future.”

Prof Prasad called on the ADB to increase support for Fiji, which is critical to assist in the economic challenges and to promote future sustainable growth and development.

He said increasing support for Fiji and Small Island States does not impact the balance sheet of the ADB, however is a great deal of help to Pacific Island Countries.

“This is a particular area of interest for ADB. We see that ADB’s continued support to Fiji is now more than ever needed to help pave the way out of the critical challenges the economy faces and to promote future sustainable growth and development,” Prasad added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

No rep from Namosi for GCC meeting

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has confirmed that the province of...
Entertainment

Dolly Parton announces first-ever r...

Dolly Parton is in her rock 'n' roll era. The "Jolene" singer an...
Entertainment

Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes 7th ch...

Robert De Niro is a dad again. A representative for the actor co...
News

Man fraudulently obtains more than ...

A 27-year-old man has been charged for allegedly fraudulently obtai...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

No rep from Namosi for GCC meeti...

News
The Minist...

Dolly Parton announces first-eve...

Entertainment
Dolly Part...

Robert De Niro, 79, welcomes 7th...

Entertainment
Robert De ...

Man fraudulently obtains more th...

News
A 27-year-...

Suva departs for OFC Champions L...

Football
Fiji’s OFC...

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Popular News

Close nightclubs at 11pm: Method...

News
Nightclubs...

Dunn, Aiyas lead Fiji U20 to Wor...

Football
Promising ...

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Force will be desperate to win a...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Force name Fijian quartet for Dr...

Rugby
Fijian qua...

Review of 85- year old petrol ac...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

No rep from Namosi for GCC meeting