Fiji’s first female Deputy PM dies

Fiji’s first female Deputy Prime Minister Mereia Taufa Vakatale has passed away.

She was 85 and took her last breath on Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed in a moving social media post after following the protocol of informing her immediate loved ones first.

Vakatale served in cabinet under the Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni iTaukei (SVT) Party from 1993 to 1995 and from 1997 to 1999.

She was an educator by profession and was the first indigenous Fijian woman to serve as a secondary school principal.

Vakatale was the principal of Adi Cakobau School from 1973 to 1979 before becoming a diplomat in 1980 and later a politician.

She ran for election in 1992 under the SVT party ticket and was elected and won a bid for re-election in 1994.

Her win in 1992 made her the first Fijian woman elected as a cabinet minister.

She was Minister of Education, Science and Technology from 1993 to 1995, but she was dismissed from her cabinet post in 1995 because, in contrast to the SVT’s policies, she opposed French nuclear weapons testing in Moruroa atoll in French Polynesia.

In 1997, she was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education and Technology and in 1999 she became the first female president of the SVT.

She resigned from the SVT in 2000 in opposition to the coup.

After retiring from politics, Vakatale worked in the private education sector.

In 2012, she was selected as a member of the Constitutional Commission.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday at the Wesley City Mission Church, Butt Street in Suva at 9am following she will be laid to rest at the Lovonilase Cemetery.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
