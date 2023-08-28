Monday, August 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji’s win inspires Mapusua, Samoan players

The Flying Fijians historic 30-22 win over England in their final warm-up match at Twickenham on Sunday has inspired Samoa head coach Seilala Mapusua and his players ahead of next month’s Rugby World Cup in France.

“Seeing Fiji not just beat England but in the manner they did, was really inspiring for all of us Pacific islands,” he told Rugbypass.

“It’s encouraging to see where our teams in the Pacific are heading. It was awesome to see them make history today (yesterday).”

While the Fijians reigned supreme in London, Samoa came close to claiming their own historic win against World Number one Ireland but went down narrowly 17-13 in Bayonne and Mapusua wants his players to be more clinical at the World Cup.

“There’s definitely a lot to take from this match. We’ll take a lot of confidence out of that. A harsh lesson to learn but we’ve got to nail our opportunities when we get them.”

“At the World Cup, we might only get one (chance) in a game, so we’ll definitely take those lessons on board.”

Mapusua’s men will compete in the Pool D campaign against Steve Borthwick’s England side in Lille in October.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt to boost healthcare through in...

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says I...
Football

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Digicel national women's head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed and f...
News

Boy, 4, hospitalised after consumin...

A 4-year-old boy is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after consumin...
News

Loopholes in current Surfing Areas ...

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says Government recognises that a wo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to boost healthcare through...

News
Minister o...

Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Football
Digicel na...

Boy, 4, hospitalised after consu...

News
A 4-year-o...

Loopholes in current Surfing Are...

News
Attorney-G...

Remain united, Speaker tells Fij...

News
The Speake...

PM commends Flying Fijians for h...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Popular News

HRADC calls on leaders to stand ...

News
The Human ...

Raiwalui hails Drua’s part...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Naivalurua scoops top award at F...

Sports
Basketball...

Australia concurs with IAEA nuc...

News
The Austra...

Commonwealth meet to focus on cl...

News
The upcomi...

US to help curb child sexual exp...

News
The United...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt to boost healthcare through innovation