File a complaint directly with FICAC, ex PM told

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa says former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama should directly lodge a complaint with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) if he still thinks Ro Teimumu Kepa breached the law.

While responding to Bainimarama’s statement where he called on the Fijian Elections Office to refer Ro Teimumu to FICAC, Mataiciwa said the FEO has remedied the situation and dismissed the complaint after the Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi took the necessary action and resigned from the two board appointments.

Mataiciwa clarified that the Leader of the FijiFirst Party also was invited to the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan Launch today, where they (FEO) could have directly informed Bainimarama about the processes to handle such matters.

“The Fijian Elections Office is always open to the former Prime Minister to come and file a complaint. In fact, we had invited the former Prime Minister today. If he had made an initiative to come, we would have told him about our processes.”

“Raising it on social media will not solve anything. If you have an issue, raise it directly with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.”

“The Fijian Elections Office does not have the investigative role in our mandate, the role falls to FICAC.”

Mataiciwa said Bainimarama is aware of these processes and the FijiFirst Party was also in a similar situation, earlier this year when they breached Section 14(7) of the Political Parties Act.

Earlier, this year, Bainimarama in his role as the Leader of the Opposition appointed the former Attorney-General and FijiFirst General Secretary as his appointee to the Constitutional Offices Commission.

However, Subsection 1(c) of Section 14(7) states that a public officer shall not engage in political activity that may compromise or be seen to compromise the political neutrality of that person’s office in an election or (d) publicly indicate support for or opposition to any proposed political party or a political party registered under this Act or candidate in an election.

“Just as in this case, they remedied their action and dismissed the case. Similar to what happened there… If they are still not satisfied, the former Prime Minister can visit FICAC and issue a complaint,” Mataiciwa added.