Saturday, June 3, 2023
Finals come early, says departing Reds coach Thorn

Photo Courtesy: WWOS Nine

Outgoing Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn says this afternoon’s clash against the Drua is finals come early and he expects nothing less than a titanic clash in Suva.

Thorn also conceeds that apart from putting up a big game, the Drua will be boosted by its army of vocal fans in their Round 15 Super Rugby Pacific fixture.

The Auckland Blues 16- 9 win over the Otago Highlanders at Eden Park last night leaves the door ajar for the 10th placed Drua to fight for a quarterfinal spot

Thorn understands that a win for the Drua against his side will catapult the home side to 8th position.

“The Drua can hurt you from anywhere on the field,” Thorn told Reds media.

“They’re an exciting team and will be well supported by their fans in Suva.”

Thorn said Drua will pose a lot of threats but he is confident the Reds will get the job done for a Top 8 spot.

“It’s finals come early this Saturday afternoon in Fiji.”

“Both teams are fighting for their season, it’s going to be a tough challenge and a great spectacle.”

The Reds vs Drua clash will kick off at 4.35 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Reds: Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler, Zane Nonggorr, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson, Tate McDermott (c), James O’Connor, Filipo Daugunu, Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa’agase, Lopeti Faifua, Jake Upfield, Kalani Thomas, Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
