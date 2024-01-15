Monday, January 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Finance is a challenge for Navua: Ali

Coach Saiyad Ali says finance is currently a significant issue for Navua Football Association as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Situated in a region with limited business opportunities,  the association struggles with financial constraints unlike larger districts like Suva and Rewa.

Ali acknowledged the difficulties in attracting players from other districts due to their limited budget.

As a solution, Navua is focusing on developing its own talent, particularly nurturing young players from their U17 team to join the senior squad.

“We are trying to produce our own players starting from youth,” Ali stated, emphasizing the importance of developing players from a young age for the sustainability of the district team.

The district team’s training sessions have been delayed due to financial limitations, but the Navua officials plan to meet soon to discuss logistics and find ways to overcome these hurdles.

Ali remains optimistic, ensuring that these financial challenges will not hinder their performance in the game.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Cokanasiga helps Bath progress to k...

Fijian winger Joe Cokanasiga scored a crucial try as Bath qualified...
News

Over 3 tonnes of illicit drugs seiz...

The Fiji Police Force yesterday seized over 3 tonnes of illicit dru...
News

FNPF pensioners allowed access to p...

Fiji National Provident Fund pensioners whose pension rates were re...
Rugby

Cocagi comeback with man of the mat...

Former Fiji Under 20 captain, Adrea Cocagi, marked his return from ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Cokanasiga helps Bath progress t...

Rugby
Fijian win...

Over 3 tonnes of illicit drugs s...

News
The Fiji P...

FNPF pensioners allowed access t...

News
Fiji Natio...

Cocagi comeback with man of the ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

Abbu reflects on a memorable 202...

Football
2023 marke...

Ba renews Rooster CVC sponsorshi...

Football
Ba FC has ...

Popular News

Tietjens to be inducted in Walk ...

Rugby
Legendary ...

Japan is an unwavering partner, ...

News
The Govern...

T/ Naitasiri calls for more spon...

Football
Looking ah...

MOE targets planning capacity bu...

News
The Minist...

High Court to deliver Sharma rul...

News
The High C...

Rasaku focused on Olympic dream

Rugby
Fiji 7s ro...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Former MP’s at Suva Court of Appeal Complex