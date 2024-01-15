Finance is a challenge for Navua: Ali

Coach Saiyad Ali says finance is currently a significant issue for Navua Football Association as they prepare for the 2024 season.

Situated in a region with limited business opportunities, the association struggles with financial constraints unlike larger districts like Suva and Rewa.

Ali acknowledged the difficulties in attracting players from other districts due to their limited budget.

As a solution, Navua is focusing on developing its own talent, particularly nurturing young players from their U17 team to join the senior squad.

“We are trying to produce our own players starting from youth,” Ali stated, emphasizing the importance of developing players from a young age for the sustainability of the district team.

The district team’s training sessions have been delayed due to financial limitations, but the Navua officials plan to meet soon to discuss logistics and find ways to overcome these hurdles.

Ali remains optimistic, ensuring that these financial challenges will not hinder their performance in the game.