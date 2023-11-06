Monday, November 6, 2023
Financial boost for Ba women’s rugby

The Ba Women’s Rugby Programme has received a huge boost for the Tikina Championships until 2025

Rooster Chicken has come on board and signed an agreement to back the programme.

The women’s section of the innovative franchise competition has been named the Rooster Chicken Shield, with six teams competing in this inaugural tournament.

“Through this sponsorship, we are another step closer to empowering the women of our nation and connecting communities to become a diaspora of unified Fiji,” Rooster Poultry chief executive Stanley Raniga said.

“Ba is home to Rooster Poultry and our  sponsorship will assist the Ba Rugby  Union procure uniforms for the six women’s teams, championship shield, and special prizes for the winners.”

“This initiative from Ba Rugby will give Ba women the best preparation for next year’s Ranadi Cup and we proudly support this amazing cause,” he added.

“Rooster is famed for supporting women’s rugby in Fiji as the title sponsor of the Fijiana Drua that won the prestigious Women’s Super Rugby Championship in  2022 and 2023.”

Malakai Vukinavanua, recently appointed head of the BRU’s Women’s Development Programme, expressed the union’s delight with the sponsorship, stressing the importance of regular competition.

“This funding from Rooster will really help kick off our women’s programme,” he said.

“The opening match last weekend between Bulu Solesole and Nailaga Tiliva Bukuya showed the enormous potential of women’s rugby in the province. And the debut by Magodro and Qaliyalatina highlighted several excellent new forwards.”

“The Rooster Chicken Shield is the first competitive women’s rugby competition in Ba. It’s a truly exciting time for all involved,” Vukinavanua said.

“Our immediate goal is to get the  women‘s teams playing regularly so we can select a training squad for the 2024 Ranadi Cup, which starts in February.”

“We are also committed to including women’s teams as part of our club rugby next season and will have a Ba Women’s 7s team in action in the off-season.”

Round 3 of the Rooster Chicken Shield will be played at Vinod Patel Park in Ba this Saturday from 1:45pm when Magodro take on Nailaga.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
