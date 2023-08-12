Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was a huge let-down in their 0-0 draw against Tailevu Naitasiri in the second Group A match of Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Ali said the southerners failed to convert their opportunities into goals and is something the team will need to better ahead of their all-important match against host Nadi tomorrow.

“I can say that we played really well because we did not allow Naitasiri to score. We missed around three–four really good chances from right in front of the goal mouth.”

“We got two points at the moment and getting a win in the next game is very crucial for Navua now. It’s a must-win and we cannot even afford a draw and it will be the last game for us in BOG if we don’t win.”

“Even if we win that game, we might be on the fence and wait for the result of the other games in our pool. Tomorrow is a must-win day for us and if we don’t win then we are out of BOG.”

Meanwhile, Ali also praised young Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake for putting up an excellent show.

“Naitasiri goalkeeper was a brilliant performer today.”

“He really put up an outstanding performance and made a huge difference for Naitasiri.”

“He kept the game strong till the last minute.”

Southern Forest Navua will face Nadi at 4pm.