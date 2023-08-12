Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was a huge let-down in their 0-0 draw against Tailevu Naitasiri in the second Group A match of Day 2 of the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Ali said the southerners failed to convert their opportunities into goals and is something the team will need to better ahead of their all-important match against host Nadi tomorrow.

“I can say that we played really well because we did not allow Naitasiri to score. We missed around three–four really good chances from right in front of the goal mouth.”

“We got two points at the moment and getting a win in the next game is very crucial for Navua now. It’s a must-win and we cannot even afford a draw and it will be the last game for us in BOG if we don’t win.”

“Even if we win that game, we might be on the fence and wait for the result of the other games in our pool. Tomorrow is a must-win day for us and if we don’t win then we are out of BOG.”

Meanwhile, Ali also praised young Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake for putting up an excellent show.

“Naitasiri goalkeeper was a brilliant performer today.”

“He really put up an outstanding performance and made a huge difference for Naitasiri.”

“He kept the game strong till the last minute.”

Southern Forest Navua will face Nadi at 4pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in ...

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says their failure to settle ...
News

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

K9 Tiny and the joint operations team of Police and Fiji Revenue an...
Rugby

Natabua advances after tough Lelean...

Natabua High School Under-18 Head Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says t...
Football

Navua registers second draw in BOG

Navua settled for its second draw in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Failure to settle fast resulted ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Natabua advances after tough Lel...

Rugby
Natabua Hi...

Navua registers second draw in B...

Football
Navua sett...

BOG Day 3 fixtures revised

Football
Fiji Footb...

Govt wants stronger collaboratio...

News
The Coalit...

Popular News

Pine trust claims use of fake le...

News
The Fiji P...

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

News
The Under-...

Fiji to face Australia in CYG se...

Rugby
The Fiji w...

7 Fijians in Wallabies World Cup...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Lautoka holds Rewa in top of the...

Football
Points tab...

Fiji 7s through to CYG semis

Rugby
The Fiji m...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in draw: Mannu