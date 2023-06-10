Saturday, June 10, 2023
Finishing was a huge letdown for Navua: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was huge letdown in their 4-2 loss to Lautoka in their second Group A match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Ali said he is not happy with the team’s performance and is hopeful they will end the tourney with a win against the defending champions Suva in their last Group match on Sunday.

“We gave a really good performance but I think it was the finishing part of the game, the final and finishing touch was not there. We really need to work on that aspect of the game.

“Doesn’t matter how well we play, the end result counts and in that sense, we are not happy.”

“I’m not disappointed but upset that we didn’t win any games in the tournament.”

He added the substitutes helped the team to click in the second half of the match despite Lautoka taking an early 3-nil lead.

“When I look at the plan we had in place, it’s about consistency and we want to move forward and build a good team with local boys which I think is working well.”

“They have a lot to improve on, especially in the attacking third of the game.”

“When we made changes, that’s when the team clicked and we scored another goal.”

Navua will face Suva at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
