Fire breaks out at Ratu Kadavulevu Sch

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a fire has broken out in one of the school buildings, at Ratu Kadavulevu School in Lodoni, Tailevu.

The Ministry said they will issue a full statement, once it gets feedback from the school management.

National Fire Authority firefighters are at the scene, trying to control the fire.

Members of the public have been sharing photos of the school’s Bure Sukuna building engulfed in flames.

FijiLive will have more on this following Ministry of Education’s further statement.