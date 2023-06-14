Fire ravages belongings of 145 student in RKS

The Ministry of Education has called for parents of students of Ratu Kadavulevu School to pick their children from the school after a fire razed large portion of its dormitories yesterday.

In the meantime, the schools’ administration has organized temporary residence for the 145 students who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

In a statement, the Ministry has indicated that 29 Year Nine students are currently accommodated at the annex 107, 38 Year 10 students are being housed in Degei Dorm ’66’ and the 59 Year 11 students will be accommodated at the Top Floor of Cakau House.

The Ministry has also indicated that transportation will be provided to affected students from the Nausori-Suva corridor and the Western division today.

However, the National Fire Authority has not released information on the details about the probable cause of the fire, as they are currently investigating.

Yesterday, the Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro visited the school and has assured the parents and guardians that the Ministry of Education will work closely with the school to provide the necessary support to the affected students.