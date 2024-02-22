Firefighters rescue driver trapped in accident truck

Firefighters from the Savusavu Fire Station rescued a truck driver who was trapped inside the vehicle after an accident a Waisali Hill yesterday afternoon.

The Fire Station received a call from a civil servant who stated that a 12-wheeler cargo truck veered off road approximately 200 metres down a steep slope.

A five-member on duty crew responded immediately to the emergency call in a utility vehicle and drove approximately 40 kilometers to the accident site.

Upon arrival, the firefighters found that the driver was trapped inside the truck.

The crew managed to extricate the driver, who sustained bruises on his face with suspected internal injuries.

The Savusavu Fire Station rescue team stabilised him with a neck brace and stretcher and moved him 200 metres up the steep slope in windy conditions.

Furthermore, with the assistance of villagers, they managed to bring the driver to the main road where he was then handed over to medical personnel who transported him to Savusavu hospital.

Preliminary investigations found that the probable cause of the accident was a mechanical fault.

National Fire Authority (NFA) Chief Executive Puamau Sowane has called on motorists and vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles are in good working condition before travelling because this ensures road safety for both the motorists and pedestrians.

“This could mean the difference between life and death. The motorist in this incident was very fortunate that the firefighters got there in time and given their specialised technical training, they were able to ensure he was extricated alive and taken to hospital for treatment,” he said.

“Our firefighters are increasingly receiving Road Accident Rescue (RAR) calls because people continue to ignore road rules. Just 10 days ago, our teams in Nadi and Lautoka responded to an RAR call where a driver died immediately at the scene at Waimalika, Nadi.”

“Another victim, a pregnant teenager, died in hospital the next day. This trend will

continue if people do not exercise caution.”

“I want to thank our firefighters in Savusavu for their professionalism and putting their training to good use. Members of the public can rest assured that if we’re called out to an emergency then we will do our very best to preserve lives and property.”