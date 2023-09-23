First AST case detected in Nakasi

Asian Subterranean Termites (AST) was positively identified as the source of damage to a property in Nakasi this week, with Biosecurity Authority of Fiji confirming the first infestation case in the Central Division.

BAF in a statement said officers responded to a call from a private residence in Nakasi, on Monday the 19th of September 2023, to ascertain the source of structural damage to a house and an adjoining flat.

A visual inspection located an active nest and the infestation was treated with chemicals designed to be disseminated back to the colony by soldier termites with the aim of destroying the colony.

An inspection of surrounding properties failed to reveal any sign of any other infestation outside of the identified property.

The Authority said monitoring and inspections of the area will continue and whilst very concerning, the first confirmed case of AST in Suva is not unexpected as scientific analysis has determined that AST have been in Fiji for 30 to 40 years and is firmly entrenched in our environment.

It says for an infestation of AST to cause significant economic damage the colony needs to be mature.

This means that the incursion of the termites in Nakasi occurred up to 10 years previously by way of human assisted movement of infected materials.

Such materials include building materials, wood, furniture, paper, cardboard, books, paper products, soil, pot plants and other plant materials.

It is imperative that people do not move these products from infested areas, particularly Labasa, Lautoka, Nadi and Ba localities where significant colonies are present.

The natural spread of AST is limited to tunnelling activities and swarming. This is very slow.

AST will only move 50 metres from tunnelling activities and a maximum of 500 metres from swarming annually.

The biggest risk to the spread of AST is people.

If you notice any sign of damage to your dwelling or business premises, please contact BAF immediately on Biosecurity Authority of Fiji on 3312512, Lautoka office on 6665983, Labasa office on 8921114 or AST SHORTCODE: 5996.

Alternatively you can email on info@baf.com.fj or visit the BAF website www.baf.com.fj