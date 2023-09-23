Saturday, September 23, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

First AST case detected in Nakasi

Asian Subterranean Termites (AST) was positively identified as the source of damage to a property in Nakasi this week, with Biosecurity Authority of Fiji confirming the first infestation case in the Central Division.

BAF in a statement said officers responded to a call from a private residence in Nakasi, on Monday the 19th of September 2023, to ascertain the source of structural damage to a house and an adjoining flat.

A visual inspection located an active nest and the infestation was treated with chemicals designed to be disseminated back to the colony by soldier termites with the aim of destroying the colony.

An inspection of surrounding properties failed to reveal any sign of any other infestation outside of the identified property.

The Authority said monitoring and inspections of the area will continue and whilst very concerning, the first confirmed case of AST in Suva is not unexpected as scientific analysis has determined that AST have been in Fiji for 30 to 40 years and is firmly entrenched in our environment.

It says for an infestation of AST to cause significant economic damage the colony needs to be mature.

This means that the incursion of the termites in Nakasi occurred up to 10 years previously by way of human assisted movement of infected materials.

Such materials include building materials, wood, furniture, paper, cardboard, books, paper products, soil, pot plants and other plant materials.

It is imperative that people do not move these products from infested areas, particularly Labasa, Lautoka, Nadi and Ba localities where significant colonies are present.

The natural spread of AST is limited to tunnelling activities and swarming. This is very slow.

AST will only move 50 metres from tunnelling activities and a maximum of 500 metres from swarming annually.

The biggest risk to the spread of AST is people.

If you notice any sign of damage to your dwelling or business premises, please contact BAF immediately on Biosecurity Authority of Fiji on 3312512, Lautoka office on 6665983, Labasa office on 8921114 or AST SHORTCODE: 5996.

Alternatively you can email on info@baf.com.fj or visit the BAF website www.baf.com.fj

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 of 7...

Fijiana finished second in Leg 1 of the Mini International 7s Tourn...
Rugby

Nadroga holds Suva, retains Farebro...

Fijian Drua centre Apisalome Vota scored a try and set up another a...
Rugby

Fijiana registers two more wins

Fijiana picked up two more wins on Day 2 of the Mini International ...
News

6 in hospital after separate accide...

Six people including a 2-year-old child are admitted in hospital af...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 o...

Sports
Fijiana fi...

Nadroga holds Suva, retains Fare...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Fijiana registers two more wins

Rugby
Fijiana pi...

6 in hospital after separate acc...

News
Six people...

Island States face triple threat...

News
Small Isla...

BTS star Suga begins military se...

Entertainment
South Kore...

Popular News

Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 o...

Sports
Fijiana fi...

Dave ruled out of Fiji Futsal te...

Sports
Former Suv...

Pirate taxis cater for consumer ...

News
Minister f...

Khan salutes commitment of playe...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa bos...

Ratu Cokanauto leaves behind a l...

News
The late R...

Tariff increase is unjustified: ...

Business
The Fiji H...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Fijiana finish second in Leg 1 of 7s tourney