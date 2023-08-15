Tuesday, August 15, 2023
First female appointed to FSC Board

Akisi Vinaka, a cane farmer for 23 years, has been appointed as the first female to the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh said Vinaka’s appointment to the board was made in concurrence with the Prime Minister.

Singh said Vinaka has worked in several districts of the Macuata Province in Vanua Levu for the last 24 years

He has assured the newly appointed member of the Ministry’s support.

“Her capabilities and experience will build a robust affiliation between the farmers, community, FSC and other sugar industry stakeholders, including the Ministry.”

While accepting the appointment, Vinaka emphasised the importance of building a bond between the farmers and the FSC to provide a better understanding of their challenges.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
