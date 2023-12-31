First Fijian Police Chief in US retires

First-ever Fijian Police chief in America officially ends his 30-year career today.

San Pablo’s Police Chief Ron Raman who has led the department since 2017 announced his retirement from the service last month with today being his last day in office.

The city of San Pablo swore in Raman as its ninth chief of police on 30 August six years ago.

He implemented the best recruitment strategy (in San Pablo), resulting in being fully staffed for his 92-member department.

Chief Raman impacted many lives throughout his work in the department, and his ability to foster relationships with the community has made a lasting difference in the city.

Part of Raman’s successes in San Pablo, according to the city’s proclamation, is that he, with the help of his team, was able to reduce violent crime by 29 per cent and Part I crime by 23 per cent.

Part I crimes include homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny theft, grand theft auto and arson.

He previously served as a captain for Pittsburg Police, where he worked for 21 years.

His career started in 1996 with the Concord Police Department as a community service officer.

Raman is living the legacy of his grandfather before him.

His grandfather, the late Parmesh Uma Raman was a Commissioner of Police in Fiji.

“Being a Police Chief for the last six years has really been the highlight of my career. Being in law enforcement is a calling for me,” he said.

“It’s embedded in my blood. My grandfather was a Commissioner of Police in the Fiji Islands; he was the first Indian-born Commissioner of Police in the Fiji Islands.”

“Unfortunately, he passed away right before I became the Chief of Police here, so he never got to see that happen, so I’m sure he knows about it now.”

Meanwhile City Manager Matt Rodriguez has appointed Capt. Brian Bubar to take over as interim chief upon Raman’s departure.

“I know that our city and Police Department will be in good hands during this transition,” Raman said.

“Thank you to the community and the city for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead this amazing Police Department that will continue to be a model for others in law enforcement.”

Rodriguez said Raman “has exemplified tremendous leadership during an unprecedented period of growth and innovation in our Police Department.”