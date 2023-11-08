Wednesday, November 8, 2023
First Pacific Cup for NZ Tavua FC

New Zealand based Tavua FC will feature in their first ever Pacific Community Cup from the 22nd to the 26th  of this month in Auckland.

Guided by former Navua coach Amit Prakash, Tavua FC recently won the New Zealand Fiji Football Incorporated Inter District Championship (NZFFI IDC) edging Nadi 7-6 in penalty kicks just two weeks ago.

Team manager Reginald Prasad confirmed to FijiLive the team will represent NZFFI All Stars in the upcoming tournament.

The gold miners are laced with seasoned former Fijian reps such as Alvin Avinesh, Ivan Kumar, Salesh Kumar, Fiji Under 23 goalkeeper Aydin Mustahib and former Suva central defender Michael Boso.

Tavua has been drawn in Group B with Suva, Rewa, Manukau All Stars and Queensland All Stars.

Meanwhile, the venue for the tournament is yet to be confirmed.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
