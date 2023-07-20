Thursday, July 20, 2023
First team, not the best team: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says his team to face Tonga is still very much a preparation mode side with his best selection far from being found.

Raiwalui said heading into their first Pacific Nations Cup game against the Ikale Tahi the selection process had not been an easy one and they had picked the best starters to begin the season.

“This is the first team that we are picking to play Tonga,” Raiwalui said.

“Obviously a very hard selection, but we are in preparation mode and I am very proud of everyone the boys, the starters and the non 23.”

Raiwalui said the inclusion of four debutants in Lekima Tagitagivalu, Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta was due to the hardwork done behind the scenes allowing them a chance at a first cap.

“Lekima is an experienced player that has played in France and will be strong on the flank.

Muntz is coming in after a strong season as well as Te and Selestino who have been form players.”

“Excited to see what they will bring on Saturday.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
