Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Fisheries Act and policies to be reviewed

Cabinet today approved the review of laws and policies related to fisheries.

The Fisheries Act was first enacted in 1941 (82 years ago) as a Colonial Ordinance.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while making this announcement after the seventh Cabinet meeting of the Coalition Government today in Suva said the Act is archaic, and in dire need of modernisation.

He said its current form the Fisheries Act has not kept pace with developments such as aquaculture, the need to designate marine protected areas, the need for marine spatial planning in the fisheries sector, post-harvest handling and management of artisanal fisheries, and does not adequately deal with customary rights considerations.

“The review is also intended to update the Offshore Fisheries Management Act 2012 (OFMA).”

“It will also involve a holistic review of existing policies, programmes and institutional capacity to ensure sustainable best practices in the management of our fisheries sector.”

The Review will commence in May 2023.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
