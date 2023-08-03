Thursday, August 3, 2023
Fitness centre named after legend Pele

Fiji Football Association has decided to name the new fitness centre at its headquarters in Suva after footballing legend, the great Pele.

The facility which will be officially opened by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Saturday is named “King Pele” fitness centre.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel told FijiLive they agreed on the name to honor the greatest footballer of all time.

He said the late Brazilian star’s legacy will live on forever and by naming the facility after him, they are paying tribute to his achievements in the sport and at the same time inspiring Fijians and other Pacific islanders that will use the facility to get inspired and excel in football.

The fitness centre is fully funded by FIFA and will also be accessible to members of the public when not in use by national and district men’s and women’s teams.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
