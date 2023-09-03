Fitness is a letdown, says disappointed Nand

Member of Parliament and Nadroga coach Joseph Nand while expressing his disappointment after Nadroga’s 2-1 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday said fitness was their biggest letdown.

Nand said after holding off the opponents 1-1 at the break, the Stallions let their defence down in the second half which allowed the hosts to snatch the winner.

“We could not keep track of the fast-attacking moves on Naitasiri and that’s how they kept playing us around throughout the match.”

“I’m very disappointed with the loss and our performance in the second half.”

“Fitness was a big factor which let us down in the second half. We failed to keep a good hold of Naitasiri like we did in the opening half.”

“It’s football and at the end of the day, the team with the maximum training and preparation takes the victory while this time we are on the receiving end of the loss.”

“We’ll take the loss and work on our fitness because we still have games left which we can win if we have the right fitness in the players to boost their performance on the field.”

Nadroga will face Navua in Round 17 next week.