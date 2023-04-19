Warriors focus on fitness ahead of WRPC

Fijian Warriors Captain Enele Malele says reaching ultimate fitness has been the target for the coaching panel over the last few weeks and it isn’t getting any easier.

One of the senior players leading the charge into this year’s World Rugby Pacific Challenge, Malele said the behind the scene work-ons are a struggle.

“It has been tough for the boys, as the coaches have been zoned in on our fitness,” Malele said.

Malele said he is confident his teammates will give their best and they knew the importance of representing the Fijian Warriors brand.

“This is the future of the Flying Fijians, so they know.”

With a young squad, the 32-year-old former lawman said players are coming together nicely.

“We have been in camp for about two weeks, and the young boys are jelling well.”

“I am grateful for another opportunity to lead these boys and we hope to make the country proud.”

The Warriors take on defending champions Junior Japan in their first match on May 3 in Apia, Samoa.