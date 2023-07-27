Thursday, July 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Five debutants for Samoa clash

Five more players will make their debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in this Saturday’s Pacific Nations Cup clash with Manu Samoa in Apia.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has included the new players with intention of giving them ample game time and focus.

“It’s still a preparation phase for us and we have got a large squad, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to play,” Raiwalui said.

Meli Derenalagi and Vilive Miramira will make their debut on the flanks with Viliame Mata at number eight.

Iosefo Masi will debut at outside centre with Semi Radradra at captain to pair him in the midfield.

Ilaisa Droasese will debut at fullback with Fijian Drua exponent Joseva Tamani potentially making his debut off the bench.

“We are very excited for them to as they get their debut run. It’s always an honor to play for your country for the first time.”

It’s a huge reward for them and they have played very well this season and deserve this opportunity,” Raiwalui added.

The match kicks off at 2pm.

Flying Fijians (1-15): Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Viliame Mata, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Semi Radradra, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Kamikamica, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Josua Tuisova.

 

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Rewa aims to go a notch up in BOG

Last season's losing finalist, Rewa is aiming to go a notch up and ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals

Districts will have to feature in the semifinals of the 2023 Rooste...
Rugby

Fijian quartet to face the All Blac...

Wallabies Coach Eddies Jones has named four Fijian players in his s...
News

We are moving forward, says Malimal...

Acting Electoral Commission chair, Barbara Malimali says the newly ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rewa aims to go a notch up in BO...

Football
Last seaso...

Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals...

2023 Battle of Giants
Districts ...

Fijian quartet to face the All B...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

We are moving forward, says Mali...

News
Acting Ele...

Champs Labasa drawn in pool of d...

Football
Defending ...

Habosi will not be considered fo...

PNC
Fiji Water...

Popular News

Fiji to play NZ, PNG in Pool gam...

Football
The Digice...

Elder, Fiji’s youngest pow...

Sports
14-year-ol...

Fiji Airports pays $10m dividend...

Business
Fiji Airpo...

Attempted arson at a fuel compan...

News
A team of ...

Fiji Airways to fly twice to Can...

Business
Australia’...

Patience pays off for Tagitagiva...

Rugby
Patience a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Group E USA vs Netherlands (FIFA Women’s WC)