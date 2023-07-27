Five debutants for Samoa clash

Five more players will make their debut for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in this Saturday’s Pacific Nations Cup clash with Manu Samoa in Apia.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui has included the new players with intention of giving them ample game time and focus.

“It’s still a preparation phase for us and we have got a large squad, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to play,” Raiwalui said.

Meli Derenalagi and Vilive Miramira will make their debut on the flanks with Viliame Mata at number eight.

Iosefo Masi will debut at outside centre with Semi Radradra at captain to pair him in the midfield.

Ilaisa Droasese will debut at fullback with Fijian Drua exponent Joseva Tamani potentially making his debut off the bench.

“We are very excited for them to as they get their debut run. It’s always an honor to play for your country for the first time.”

It’s a huge reward for them and they have played very well this season and deserve this opportunity,” Raiwalui added.

The match kicks off at 2pm.

Flying Fijians (1-15): Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Viliame Mata, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Semi Radradra, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Peni Ravai, Samu Tawake, Joseva Tamani, Kitione Kamikamica, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Josua Tuisova.