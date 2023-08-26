Saturday, August 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Five Fijians named for France clash

Five players who share links to Fiji have been named in the Wallabies squad for their final Rugby World Cup warm-up match against France on Sunday.

Head coach Eddie Jones has named a mixture of young and experienced players and lock Will Skelton will become the 87th captain in Australian history.

Skelton re-takes his place in the starting side alongside Richie Arnold, with the back-row of Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight and Brumbies back-rower Rob Valetini unchanged.

Fiji-born Queensland Reds winger Suliasi Vunivalu is the most notable change in the backs, starting on the wing along with NSW Waratahs promising star Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Lalakai Foketi starts in his first Test of 2023, with Samu Kerevi on the sidelines for this game due to a hand injury.

Fijian-Waratah Langi Gleeson has been included for his first Test of the year, with Matt Philip and Rob Leota completing the six forwards on the bench.

There are just 258 Test caps in the starting XV, with Blake Schoupp and Fijian halfback Issak Fines-Leleiwasa in line to make their debuts off the bench.  Schoupp and Fines-Leleiwasa headline the finishers.

Fines-Leleiwasa and Donaldson are the two backs covering the bench, with Jones eager to test their ‘Rugby fitness.’

The Wallabies will face France at 7.45pm at Stade de France in Paris.

Wallabies: Angus Bell, David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Richie Arnold, Will Skelton (C), Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Tate McDermott (VC), Carter Gordon, Suliasi Vunivalu, Lalakai Foketi, Jordan Petaia, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Andrew Kellaway.

Subs: Matt Faessler, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Langi Gleeson, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Ben Donaldson.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Man charged for failing to deliver ...

A 37-year-old company director and a 28-year-old woman have been ch...
Football

We will execute our plan on time: S...

Digicel national men’s team head coach Rob Sherman says executing t...
Rugby

Axed Cokanasiga back in England tra...

Fiji-born giant Bath Rugby winger Joe Cokanasiga is back in trainin...
Rugby

Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets

Former Flying Fijians mentor Wayne Pivac has been appointed head co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Man charged for failing to deliv...

News
A 37-year-...

We will execute our plan on time...

Football
Digicel na...

Axed Cokanasiga back in England ...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Pivac to guide NEC Green Rockets...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Players adapted to the weather: ...

Football
Digicel na...

ISRO team in Fiji for Aditya-L1 ...

News
Indian Hig...

Popular News

German embassy opens in Suva

News
The Govern...

Dogalau leads Fiji’s Olymp...

Football
Lanky Ba s...

Man dies in Samabula accident

News
A 42-year-...

Ketan Lal refutes rumors of resi...

News
Opposition...

Pacific leaders will hold Japan ...

News
Japan has ...

Rabuka calls on MSG leaders to w...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Man charged for failing to deliver paid services