Five Fijians named in Wallabies Bledisloe Cup squad

Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones has named five Fijians in his 34-member squad for the Bledisloe Cup series to be played later this month.

Brumbies flanker Rob Valetini has been named in the forwards with lock Nick Frost.

Fiji-born Olympian and blockbusting Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath centre Samu Kerevi, electrifying winger Marika Koroibete, NSW Waratahs outside back Mark Nawaqanitawase, Queensland Reds flyer Suliasi Vunivalu have all been named in the backline.

Jones has made major changes with the notable omission of fullback Tom Wright, Pete Samu and Reece Hodge from the squad after two straight defeats to start the season.

Prop Taniela Tupou has also been confirmed to return after coming back via Australia A last week in Tonga.

Co-captain Michael Hooper has been named in the rehab group, although remained confident he will be fit for the opening Bledisloe Test at the MCG on July 29.

The squad will assemble on the Gold Coast today for a three-day camp before heading to Melbourne.

Wallabies squad for Bledisloe Cup:

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Richie Arnold, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Jed Holloway, Tom Hooper, Rob Leota, Fraser McReight, Matt Philip, David Porecki, Will Skelton, Blake Schoupp, James Slipper (co-captain), Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Rob Valetini.

Backs: Quade Cooper, Lalakai Foketi, Carter Gordon, Andrew Kellaway, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Jordan Petaia, Suliasi Vunivalu, Nic White.

Utility: Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch.

Rehab Group: Michael Hooper (co-captain).

Not considered for selection due to injury: Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda.