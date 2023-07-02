Five-star hospitality for Flying Fijians

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians may not be accommodated at a five-star hotel but Welagi village headman Danielle Tagane has assured the team that they will be met by five-star hospitality on the garden island of Taveuni.

After a first successful day in Vanua Levu where the Flying Fijians were flocked by fans at Wairiki Village in Bua as well as Dreketi Village and halfback Frank Lomani’s village in Nukubalavu, the team moved to Taveuni last night.

“We have seen the side moving towards us from Vanua Levu and anticipation is even higher,” Tagane told FijiLive.

“The people of Welagi are ready to host their rugby heroes and excitement is high with most of our people eager to meet them for the first time.”

“We are ready to host them and look after all their needs especially with the training programs the management have in place for them.

“It will be a great sight to see some of our household names at work as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup.

The team to be based at the Welagi Village Hall for the duration of their one week stay.

They will be greeted with a church service in Somosomo Village today.