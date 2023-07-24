Monday, July 24, 2023
Fix basic errors, Koyamaibole tells Flying Fijians

3-time Rugby World Cup attendee and former Flying Fijians number eight Sisa Koyamaibole is urging the Fiji Water Flying Fijians to fix basic errors in the team before taking the field on the global stage in France in September.

The 43-year-old who has played in the 2003, 2007 and the 2011 World Cups, witnessed the Flying Fijians 36-20 victory against the Ikale Tahi Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup opener in Lautoka on Saturday and said he has a lot of confidence in the team.

“It was the first time the boys played together and they were a little shaky in the game but they were looking good.”

“Still a long way to go and we hope that the boys will go back to the drawing board and fix the mistakes they have made.”

“The boys know where they need to work on and the coaches will also work on that. Just the basic errors like simple catch and pass, taking the ball into contact, doing the right work on the scrums and lineout.”

“If they fix all these, I’m sure they will be able to get stronger before the World Cup.”

He also praised the performance of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua first five Caleb Muntz.

“The forwards did a good job and they were at their best.”

“I’m very impressed with the performance of Caleb Muntz. He put the opponents under pressure and did well. He is a strong player spearheading the entire group.”

“The boys have to work really hard for the World Cup and we know they are the best. They need to give their best in every aspect, be it outside or inside the field.”

The Flying Fijians will face Samoa in their next PNC match in Apia on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
