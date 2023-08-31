Thursday, August 31, 2023
Flanker Nasove joins Valorugby Emilia

Former Fiji 7s extended squad member and Fijian Drua flanker Rusiate Nasove has joined Italian club Valorugby Emilia.

Previously known as Rugby Reggio in the Emilia-Romagna region, the team currently plays in the Top12, after gaining promotion from winning Serie A in 2015–16.

The 28-year-old made his debut for Drua in 2019 at the National Rugby Championship in Australia and in 2022, he was named to the Fijian Drua team for their first-ever season in the Super Rugby Pacific.

Nasove’s Drua contract came to an end this season after the side finished seventh in the competition.

He was also selected in the Flying Fijians squad to contest the Pacific Nations Cup in 2022 where he started in all the matches in the number 7 jumper.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
