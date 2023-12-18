Flooding forces road closures in Central Division

Several roads are currently closed in the Central Division due to flooding.

Yarawa flat on Queens Road, Old Queens Road, Wainadoi, Nacegacega Crossing at Nabukelevu Road, Waivunu Road and Nakorovou Village Road are all closed to traffic.

Landslide along Queens after Nakorovou sees only one lane accessible to traffic and a Fiji Roads Authority contractor is currently clearing debris.

The traveling public is urged not to attempt crossing flooded roadways.

The FRA toll-free number 5720 can be contacted for updates and information.