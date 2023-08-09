FLP questions delay in accident report

The Fiji Labour Party has questioned the delay in the release of the final report on the Ferris wheel accident, that had resulted in the death of a woman and seriously injured two others.

In a statement, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry also questioned don’t the lives of ordinary people matter?

The former Prime Minister said that: “On 8 July Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh said that a preliminary inquiry into the incident would be completed in a week’s time followed by a full investigation.”

“Why are there two separate inquiries? Even then, it is now almost a month since the Minister’s statement and a full report has still not been released into what caused the accident,” Chaudhry said.

The Fiji Labour Party said that the families of the victims are anxious to get answers to what caused the fatal accident. They are frustrated with the lack of concern from the authorities.

The former Prime Minister said we need to get to the bottom of this in the public interest, to prevent any such disasters in the future.

He said one month is long enough time for the Ministry to have completed its report into the incident.

“Indeed, an independent investigation is necessary as the Ministry has a lot to answer for its apparent lack of concern in the matter,” he added.