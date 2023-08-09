Wednesday, August 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

FLP questions delay in accident report

The Fiji Labour Party has questioned the delay in the release of the final report on the Ferris wheel accident, that had resulted in the death of a woman and seriously injured two others.

In a statement, FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry also questioned don’t the lives of ordinary people matter?

The former Prime Minister said that: “On 8 July Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh said that a preliminary inquiry into the incident would be completed in a week’s time followed by a full investigation.”

“Why are there two separate inquiries? Even then, it is now almost a month since the Minister’s statement and a full report has still not been released into what caused the accident,” Chaudhry said.

The Fiji Labour Party said that the families of the victims are anxious to get answers to what caused the fatal accident. They are frustrated with the lack of concern from the authorities.

The former Prime Minister said we need to get to the bottom of this in the public interest, to prevent any such disasters in the future.

He said one month is long enough time for the Ministry to have completed its report into the incident.

“Indeed, an independent investigation is necessary as the Ministry has a lot to answer for its apparent lack of concern in the matter,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Government keen to work with BSP

The Coalition Government is keen on working together with the banki...
Rugby

Drua reps dominate Flying Fijians s...

The influence of Fijian Drua players will be massive for the Fiji W...
Rugby

Cotter joins Romania for World Cup

Former Flying Fijians mentor Vern Cotter has joined Romania’s coach...
Football

UEFA Foundation for children execut...

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Foundation for C...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Government keen to work with BSP...

Business
The Coalit...

Drua reps dominate Flying Fijian...

Rugby
The influe...

Cotter joins Romania for World C...

Rugby
Former Fly...

UEFA Foundation for children exe...

Football
The Union ...

Goalie Rinish set to make his re...

2023 Battle of Giants
Experience...

Police to beef presence at DEANS...

News
Police is ...

Popular News

HART residents applaud hospital&...

News
Two reside...

Heavy rain forecast for Fiji gro...

News
A heavy ra...

Rewa can win BOG, says confident...

2023 Battle of Giants
Rewa Capta...

COC proposes new appointments an...

News
In a recen...

Nicole Daniels resigns from HRAD...

News
The Consti...

Lautoka holds Rewa in top of the...

Football
Points tab...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Business

Government keen to work with BSP