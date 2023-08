The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are back in the top ten world ranking after impressive wins over Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup.

The Simon Raiwalui coached side was ranked 13th prior to the commencement of the international calendar.

Samoa has dropped to 13th spot with 10th.

Fiji’s World Cup pool opponents Australia and Wales are ranked 8th and 9th respectively.

Meanwhile the Flying Fijians will face Japan in their final match of the PNC on Saturday.