Saturday, July 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Flying Fijians claim win in PNC opener

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians kicked off their Pacific Nations Cup campaign with a promising 36-20 win over Tonga at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

Despite some early jitters, the home side settled to start their crusade on a high.

The Flying Fijians started in style racing in three early tries in just 11 minutes.

The first came from a fifth minute penalty try when Tongan blindside flanker Tanginoa Halaifonua collapsed the maul and as a result was sent to the sin-bin.

A set piece move had the skipper Waisea Nayacalevu break through the midfield to score with Sam Matavesi getting their third from a rolling maul.

Debutant pivot Caleb Muntz converted two tries successfully.

The Ikale Tahi struck back soon after with two power tries from their forward pack.

Hooker Siua Maile crossed over for their first try in the 16th minite with lock Halaleva Fifita adding a second four minutes later from close contact as flyhalf Otumaka Mausia was successful with one conversion.

A bit of ill-discipline from Fiji at the ruck on halfway saw them concede a penalty with Mausia making them pay closing the gap to a four point deficit.

After what seemed an eternity without possession, Fiji got back on the attack.

Quick ball coupled with Fijian flair saw Selestino Ravutaumada breakthrough to find inside centre Josua Tuisova in space to race close to the sticks to score.

Muntz converted to send the locals to the break with a 26-15 lead.

The Tongans came out firing early in the second half and after fighting deep into Fiji’s half,  they showcased some flair of their own to have reserve winger Kyren Taumoefolau score with the conversion missed in the 48th minute.

The introduction of Semi Radradra to the game lit a fire around the pitch as fans erupted.

Young Muntz played a near perfect game commanding and marshalling well from the driving seat.

Tuisova closed in on adding two more tries to his tally, but the slippery ball won out.

Tonga soon gave away a penalty for infringing in the ruck on their own 22 metre line with Muntz adding the three points.

A powerful five metre scrum demolished the red machine pushing into their own try line with impact replacement Peni Matawalu pouncing to score Fiji’s fifth try of the match with Muntz converting successfully.

The Simon Raiwalui coached Fijians will now travel to Apia next week to face Samoa in their second match of the competition.

The teams:

Flying Fijians : Peni Ravai, Samuel Matavesi, Mesake Doge, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Caleb Muntz, Selestino Ravutaumada, Josua Tuisova, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Jiuta Wainiqolo, Sireli Maqala.

Substitutions: Tevita Ikanivere, Eroni Mawi, Luke Tagi, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Viliame Mata, Peni Matawalu, Vilimoni Botitu, Semi Radradra.

Tonga: Siegfried Fisi’hoi, Siua Malie, Ben Taumafuna, Halaleva Fifita, Samuela Lousi, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Vaea Fifita, Sonatane Takulua (C), Otumaka Mausia, Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Afupisa Taumoepeau, Fini Inisi, Charles Piutau.

Substitutions: Samiuela Moli, Feao Fotuaika, Tau Koloamatani, Sitiveni Valianu, Manu Paea, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Family backs winger to shine at hom...

The family of Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Jiuta Wainiqolo are ...
News

Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Superm...

Nadi beauty Alisha Idana has created history on the international m...
Rugby

Bolaca scores the try of his life

Olympic gold medalist and Fiji 7s playmaker Napolioni Bolaca scored...
News

Police seek info on man missing sin...

The Fiji Police Force is seeking assistance from members of public ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Family backs winger to shine at ...

Sports
The family...

Miss Fiji crowned Teen World Sup...

News
Nadi beaut...

Bolaca scores the try of his lif...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Police seek info on man missing ...

News
The Fiji P...

Maintain public trust, top cops ...

News
Thirty-fou...

Parents urged to monitor night m...

News
Assistant ...

Popular News

Valetini, Tuinakauvadra scoop to...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

MPs salaries will be restored, P...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

PM Rabuka receives new bravery m...

News
Prime Mini...

Valevou cleared to feature for D...

Football
Clinical f...

Bua man succumbs to accident inj...

News
A 56-year-...

Traill further testifies in ex P...

News
Director A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Sports

Family backs winger to shine at home