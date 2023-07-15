Saturday, July 15, 2023
Flying Fijians complete sand dune drills

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians ended their week long training at the Sigatoka sand dune early Saturday morning.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui said despite the unfavourable weather condition, the 39-member squad were able to complete their training successfully.

“We had a good week in the west. Boys are preparing well and I’m happy with how we are progressing.”

“It’s a place we always come to, a place where all Fijian teams come to find themselves and grow as a team. We really enjoyed the session.”

“The weather wasn’t the best, a little bit cold today but the boys really trained well.”

Yeah it was good. That was part of the reason to go to Taveuni to really get a connection and you can see it’s really building nicely and the teams are progressing well.

He added the team is looking forward to their first test against Tonga next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
