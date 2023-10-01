Flying Fijians dominated major stats in win 

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians dominated the major statistics in their 17-12 comeback win over Georgia in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The Fijians scored 2 tries to nil, had 149 carries compared to Georgia’s 93 and made 927 metres while Georgia covered 616.

Fiji made 199 tackles and missed 17 in the tough encounter while the Georgians made 109 and tackles and missed 25.

The Simon Raiwalui coached side again managed to keep their penalties count below 10 with 8 as compared to Georgia’s 13.

But Fiji received 2 yellow cards in the second spell as centres Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova were sent to the sin-bin for dangerous tackling.