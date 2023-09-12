Flying Fijians drop in world ranking

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have dropped two places in the world ranking after losing their 2023 Rugby World Cup opener 32-26 to Wales in France yesterday.

The Simon Raiwalui coached side is now ranked 9th in the world and slipped below its pool opponents Australia and Wales who are now ranked 7th and 8th respectively.

Argentina’s loss to England sees the Pumas drop four places in the ranking and they are now tenth while the English are sixth after moving two places up on the ladder.

The top five ranking remains unchanged after the first round of matches at the World Cup.

Ireland, world champions’ South Africa, World Cup host France, New Zealand, and Scotland retain their spots.