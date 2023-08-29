Flying Fijians enter WCup with best-ever ranking

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians head to the Rugby World Cup in France next month as the highest ranked team in Pool C.

The Simon Raiwalui coached side achieved its highest ranking of seventh in the weekend after beating England for the first time and will enter the World Cup with a lot of confidence and the aim to create more upsets and reach the knockout stages.

Australia (9th), Wales (10th) , Georgia (11th) and Portugal (16th) are Fiji’s pool opponents.

Fiji opens its World Cup campaign against Wales on Monday 11 September at Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux.

The match kicks off at 7am.