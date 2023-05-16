Flying Fijians get green-light for French warmup

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will play France in a warm-up match ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union Administrator Simione Valenitabua who is currently in France, confirmed in a statement that after negotiations, the green light had been given by the French Federation of Rugby for the hosts to play the Flying Fijians on August 19.

Furthermore, the FFR has also agreed to cover all costs for Fiji’s travel from Nadi to France.

Valenitabua will also travel to England this week to meet with the Rugby Football Union of England in regards to Fiji’s scheduled second warm-up match for the RWC with England on August 26.

Meanwhile, the Executive President of C.A Brive Correze Limousin Rugby Union Xavier Ric has invited Fiji Rugby to make use of their state-of-the-art facilities during their RWC campaign in France.