Flying Fijians head North for first training camp

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians left Suva this morning to begin their travel to the garden island of Taveuni for their first training camp ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup.

First on the list is a stopover on mainland Vanua Levu before finally moving to their camp at Weilagi Village on Taveuni.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the move is important to allow the team to get away from the distractions in the city and reestablish their connection with the people.

“It’s going to be a good experience, not just the rugby side but for whom we are,” Raiwalui said.

“I could ask the people to connect with us but it’s the team and I that have to connect with the people.”

“I don’t want to just ask the people to connect with us, we have to earn it.”

The team will be in Dreketi Village and Nukubalavu Village today before shifting to Taveuni.