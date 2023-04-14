Friday, April 14, 2023
Flying Fijians ink multi-million dollar RWC boost

The Flying Fijians received a massive $3.8 million boost from the internationally renowned FIJI Water brand to spearhead its campaign towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka alongside top executives of the Fiji Water announced the partnership at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva today.

Acting Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki said it was a momentous time for Fiji Rugby.

“This significant support will put our team in an even better position to win in France,” Sorovaki said.

FIJI Water Executive Vice President Craig Cooper said they were honoured to support the country’s top rugby team.

“We are proud that we are able to meet the financial needs of FRU so that they can send the Fiji Water Flying Fijians to France for this year’s World Cup,” Cooper said.

“Our financial commitment wll help ensure that the team is in the strongest position to compete.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
