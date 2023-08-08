Flying Fijians named for World Cup

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes he has chosen the right calibre of players to represent the nation at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Raiwalui said the last few days had been difficult in finalising the squad but they had selected the best players possible.

“We had to come to a decision and bring the squad down to 33,”Raiwalui said.

“The last few days had not been easy, and had been an emotional one but we trust these are the best players for the task and they are ready to deliver.

A few big names have missed out on selection including Ben Volavola, and former All Black Seta Tamanivalu.

The Flying Fijians side to play France in next week’s test will fly out of the country on Thursday with the remainder to follow on Saturday.

Flying Fijians 33-member Rugby World Cup squad:

Forwards: Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Jone Koroiduadua, Sam Matavesi Tevita Ikanivere, Zuriel Togiatama, Mesake Doge, Luke Tagi, Samu Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Temo Mayanavanua, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Viliame Mata.

Backs: Frank Lomani, Peni Matawalu, Simione Kuruvoli, Caleb Muntz, Teti Tela, Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Waisea Nayacalevu, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Vinaya Habosi, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Sireli Maqala, Ilaisa Droasese.