Flying Fijians outplayed us, says Kerevi

Wallabies inside centre Samu Kerevi admits discipline was the kryptonite that allowed the Flying Fijians to outplay them and claim their first win at the 2023 Rugby World Cup today.

Kerevi said they were outmuscled at times and the Fijians have given them more questions to answer ahead of their decider with Wales.

“Fiji definitely outplayed us,” Kerevi said.

“They came with a great game, but we had discipline issues that we need to sort out.”

“Our discipline wasn’t good enough; you can’t give a great kicker a lot of points.”

Kerevi said they cannot afford the same errors against Pool C leaders Wales.

“Same with Wales, they’ve got Dan Biggar that kicks really well.”

“So, our discipline and definitely our breakdown (has to improve).”

“We’ve made it a bit harder for ourselves but there’s a lot of belief in the team and Eddie (Jones, head coach) speaking to us.”

“We want to look at that game and get our learnings from it and move on quickly.”