Flying Fijians ready for Brave Blossoms test

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui believes they will face a stern challenge against a quality side like Japan in their Pacific Nations Cup decider tomorrow.

Raiwalui said the Brave Blossoms are a top tier side and playing them in front of their home crowd will be a massive challenge for the Fijians.

“We are playing another high quality team in Tokyo, so we are really looking forward to this part of our preparation,”Raiwalui said.

“We understand how tough it’s going to be, good conditions over here a great team, they have played plenty of matches and prepared well.”

However Raiwalui added that despite the odds, his warriors are eager for the test ahead at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

“We have great confidence in every player we have named.

“We have shown balance in our selections across the three matches and we’ll continue with this match.

The match kicks off at 10.15pm tomorrow.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
